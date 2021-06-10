H+K appoints corporate affairs managing director

Lisa Kilmartin, who joins a team led by Tanya Joseph, has more than 20 years of reputation management experience.

Her most recent role was senior director on Edelman’s Shell account, which she left last year. She has also worked as a director at Freuds for more than six years and held senior positions at Lexis PR and Consolidated Communications.

Kilmartin has provided counsel to government departments and global brands, including Shell, Mars, Vodafone, HSBC and PepsiCo.

“Lisa brings decades of corporate expertise to H+K’s growing bench of senior reputation advisors. As we emerge through the next phase of COVID-19, her steady and trusted counsel will be invaluable to so many of our clients and teams,” H+K London chief executive Simon Whitehead said.

Kilmartin added: “As reputation and business strategy continues to converge, H+K has built a stellar team of advisors from government, industry and media that is delivering impactful integrated communications with real business value.”

H+K’s corporate affairs and advisory team offers services in corporate advisory, public affairs, employee engagement, behavioural science, executive coaching, D,E&I consultancy, and crisis and reputation management.