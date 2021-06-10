Instinctif Partners hires capital markets lead

Tim McCall joins from the fintech firm that he co-founded, ConneXXion Markets.

He has more than 20 years of strategic communications experience, including stints as corporate affairs director of Saga and chief operating officer and managing director of MHP.

Instinctif Partners chief executive Ed Amory said: “This is an important hire for us and Tim’s experience, enthusiasm, new business focus, and leadership credentials are exactly what we have been looking for. We have a great capital markets team, and Tim’s arrival will help them focus on building on their excellent reputation in the market.”

McCall added: “I am delighted to be joining Instinctif at such an exciting time in the development of the business. The Capital Markets team has an excellent roster of clients and an exceptionally strong client team, which I am very much looking forward to leading as we grow the business in the years to come.”