Golin hires Cori McKeever as global president of healthcare

CHICAGO: Golin has appointed Cori McKeever as global president of healthcare.

Based in Golin's headquarters in Chicago, McKeever will report to Golin CEO Matt Neale. She replaces Neera Chaudhary, who left Golin in February to be president of North America for Ketchum.

McKeever will evolve and expand the agency's healthcare practice and lead its Virgo Health specialty brand. She is also responsible for fostering collaboration across IPG and IPG Dxtra brands and will be the agency’s lead contributor to the newly launched Dxtra Health Integrated Solutions.

Her proven track record for creating transformative programs across multiple healthcare industry segments made her the right fit for the role, explained Neale.

“Our industry’s need for effective healthcare communications has never been in higher demand, and [McKeever] is a strategic, collaborative and passionate leader who will drive Golin’s healthcare practice forward and deliver maximum impact for our clients,” Neale said.

Golin's healthcare practice has seen double-digit growth in the last year, and McKeever plans to build on the momentum created by the 150-strong team despite the pandemic.

"The past couple of years have been really challenging, but there's so many exciting things happening in healthcare, particularly in life sciences, which have enabled us to come out of the pandemic as quickly as possible," McKeever said.

McKeever sees opportunities in biopharma, professional medical associations and device organizations that are focused on growth.

"The opportunity for us is how we can evolve our own business, bring in additional talent that can best serve those clients and be strategic on top of societal and cultural trends that are going to help push their business goals forward," she said.

McKeever joins Golin from the American College of Surgeons, where she led integrated communications and oversaw all marketing, digital and brand activities.

She previously spent seven years at IPG Dxtra sister agency Weber Shandwick, where she was an EVP managing the U.S. central region’s healthcare practice.

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.