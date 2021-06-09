Hotwire names Laura Macdonald, Heather Craft as North America co-presidents

SAN FRANCISCO: Hotwire has promoted Laura Macdonald and Heather Craft to co-presidents for North America, effective on July 1.

Hotwire has not had a North America president since Heather Kernahan left the position to become CEO of North America in December 2019. Also effective at the start of next month, Kernahan has been named the agency's new global CEO, as incumbent Barbara Bates moves to a new position at parent holding company Enero Group.

Bates, who has led Hotwire for five years, will focus on Enero's mergers and acquisitions activities in North America.

Macdonald and Craft both report to Kernahan. They will have a set of shared responsibilities tied to leading and growing Hotwire’s North American business.

Additionally, they will each have an area of focus: client growth, new business and marketing for Macdonald and client experience and health for Craft, as well as overseeing people and culture and finance.

“[Macdonald and I] have been co-leading alongside [Kernahan] to drive the North America business plan forward and execution with our teams and clients,” said Craft. “This is a really natural progression for us and plays to our strengths as individuals, but it won't feel incredibly new to our team or clients.”

Macdonald was EVP and head of consumer for North America at Hotwire and Craft was EVP and head of B2B for North America. The firm is not planning to replace them in those roles.

“No one will take on those titles, but we will continue to have those specialisms within our organization and work together in that one team, because what may have been a traditional B2B client will likely need to tell a deep tech story to the mainstream as well, so we see this as the real value we can offer,” said Macdonald.

Hotwire generated global revenue of $41.7 million in 2020, up 2% on the previous year, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report. In the U.S., Hotwire’s revenue was down 2% to $17.7 million last year.

In April, the agency announced the acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates, the U.K.-based b2b sales and marketing agency.