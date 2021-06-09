Susan Howe promoted to president of Weber Shandwick

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has named Susan Howe as president.

Howe will oversee all regions, deepening strategic integration among brands and driving global cross-functional collaboration. She will continue to report to CEO Gail Heimann.

Heimann said that Howe is a natural fit for the position because of her roles driving strategic alignment. Heimann has served as president and CEO since 2019 when former Weber chief executive Andy Polansky was promoted to chairman and CEO of the Interpublic Group unit now known as Dxtra. Heimann had served as Weber’s president since 2013.

"We looked at the year of 2020 to really achieve stability, and Susan has been a huge part of our success by driving integration across our clients, which is a cornerstone of our leadership," Heimann said. "It became clear that the role that she was destined for was president."

Howe’s first priority in the new role will be continued recovery post-pandemic, focusing on leveraging the power of Weber’s global network to solve problems for clients.

"We saw that under immense pressure and in the face of compounding, intersectional issues, the diversity of our expertise, combined with our ability to quickly team enabled us to tackle problems at speed," Howe said. "We delivered incredible value for our clients amid crisis and stabilized our business. Growth in this next phase will be about taking that solving mentality to the next level."

Howe has spent more than 25 years at the agency, including as its first chief growth officer since early 2020, a role in which she increased collaboration between sectors and specialties at the agency.

The position was an expansion of her work as chief collaboration officer, another first at the agency. In the role, Howe helped to create and implement talent-mapping practices that were organized around the value the agency brings to clients.

Howe, a 2021 PRWeek Hall of Femme honoree, has also previously led the agency's global consumer marketing practice and its Chicago operation.

Weber is considering a replacement for the role of chief growth officer, but does not plan to hire an immediate replacement.

Weber’s revenue was down 4% last year to $831 million globally and decreased 4% in the U.S. to $495 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.