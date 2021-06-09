Weber Shandwick Germany hires adland veteran as head of strategy

Nigel Rahimpour (pictured) will be responsible for the team structure as well as further development of Weber Shandwick Germany’s strategic offering, the agency said. "His responsibilities include the strategic development across all clients, a closer integration of the strategic offering on an EMEA level as well as the co-operation with the partner agencies of the IPG DXTRA network in Germany."

Rahimpour will be part of the German leadership team and report directly to chief executive Ilan Schäfer.

A spokesperson for Weber Shandwick said there have been staff overseeing strategy at the German business previously, but not in a "fully dedicated" sense, and this was a "new, more senior interpretation of the role".

Rahimpour formerly worked as a journalist, reporting from war zones such as Yugoslavia and Algeria in the 1990s for titles including Focus, Der Spiegel and Stern. He became a senior planner at WSP and FBC in New York and TBWA in Berlin, later moving to planning director at Leo Burnett in Chicago and global planning director at Saatchi and Grey in New York.

He has worked on campaigns including 'The best a man can be' for Gillette, 'Unconditional love' for Cheerios, and activity supporting Mercedes with its global electromobility strategy.

Schäfer, who also has an adland background, joining in 2019 from VCCP Berlin, said: "Nigel's breadth of expertise, international experience and absolute passion and energy for developing solutions for clients that spark debate and create change is hard to find in Germany. His signing is also a clear signal of the importance of strong strategic expertise in developing great work. He is an absolute asset to our team and I am delighted to have a top strategist and great human being in one person on board."

Rahimpour said: "I am looking forward to my new task and working with the talented colleagues at Weber Shandwick. As one team, we will develop ideas that move people and get brands talked about in culture."

Weber Shandwick Germany has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich. The market is one of the agency's biggest in the EMEA region.



