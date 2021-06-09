Mars turns to Innocent for first UK public affairs director

William Blomefield will work across the Mars Wrigley, petcare and food sectors and join Mars' global public affairs leadership team.

He will work with UK and global colleagues to lead Mars UK’s advocacy work on corporate and cross-category issues such as sustainability, digital, trade and investment.

Blomefield said: “I’m thrilled to be joining a purpose-driven, global brand like Mars. This is a critical time for FMCG manufacturers, with the UK Government recalibrating its global trading relations and shaping a sustainability-rooted post-Covid-19 economy.”

New role

Mars UK said Blomefield’s job is a new role. He will report to Anders Bering, global vice-president of public affairs, in Virginia. He will also work closely with Ana Baptista, Mars Wrigley UK corporate affairs director and One Mars lead in the UK.

Bering said: “It is an exciting time for Mars and public policy – not least in the UK – and I know that Will brings great thinking and values with him.”

Blomefield began his career at global law firm DLA Piper and was head of regulatory affairs at the Advertising Association.

He held senior public affairs roles at Tesco, where he worked for six years, and joins Mars UK from Innocent Drinks, where he was group head of public affairs and external comms.

