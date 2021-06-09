Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek's Pride in PR list is honoring Kevin Wong this morning. The VP of communications at the Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, oversees communications strategy, including media relations, celebrity engagement, internal messaging, speaking engagements and crisis communications.

Edelman has hired Christoph Becker as global chair of integration. He will lead the cohesion of Edelman's creative, intelligence, digital and corporate offerings when he starts at the agency next month. Becker is a veteran of gyro, where he was CEO and chief creative officer, and FCB New York, where he was chairman and chief creative officer.

Ogilvy has also filled a global PR role. The WPP firm promoted Matt Buchanan to global head of consumer PR, reporting to Ogilvy PR global CEO Julianna Richter, who is building her global leadership team after starting in the agency's top PR role in January. Buchanan had led Ogilvy U.K.'s PR and influence team since 2019.

A year ago, the CEO of American Airlines had a discussion about race with a Black Southwest Airlines flight attendant after she noticed a book on white privilege in his seatback pocket. They kept in touch for a year, and over Memorial Day weekend, American CEO Doug Parker attended the wedding of JacqueRay Hill and posted a picture taken with the bride and her mother, who is an American employee, on Instagram.

A blown deadline 17 years in the making. The press plane carrying journalists to Europe to cover President Joe Biden's first trip abroad was delayed for several hours last night after a swarm of cicadas filled the plane's engines, causing mechanical issues. The bugs have also been blamed for at least one car crash and digestive issues in pets, according to NPR.