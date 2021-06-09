Watch: Former Leeds footballer designs streetwear inspired by ‘shattered dreams’

Using vintage fabrics from old kits, the capsule visualises Clothsurgeon’s Rav Matharu’s personal challenges with football and his subsequent foray in fashion, as broken pieces come back together to create something new.

The partnership with Clothsurgeon, released ahead of Euro 2020, is part of Sports Direct’s wider 'Just A Game?!' campaign.

“To become a professional footballer was my ultimate dream from the age of seven. I had a good run at it, but then at 19, that lifelong ambition came to a halt as a result of short-term contracts with clubs,” Matharu said. “Not being able to play professionally long term meant I needed to divert my passion elsewhere. I was at a loss until I found my way into streetwear and tailoring.

“The collection was inspired by my shattered dream to become a pro footballer but everlasting love for the game – it’s that merging of a broken past and brighter future that informed my interpretation of ‘Just A Game?!’ and sparked the design process.”