Former Unlimited Group Comms CEO Nick Clark joins Publitek

Clark (pictured) replaces Simon Flatt, who left Publitek in April to join the consultancy Grand Bridges as chief executive.

In his new role, Clark will oversee an 80-strong team in eight countries across Asia, Europe and North America. The agency provides PR and comms, marketing, media, digital and creative services to more than 120 clients including Intel, Mouser, TDK, ON Semiconductor and Toshiba.

Tim Dyson, chief executive of Next 15, said: “Nick has some great experience that will be invaluable to the Publitek team as it implements its ambitious growth plans. Publitek works with clients in some really dynamic technology sectors, which have remained resilient during the past year, and it’s an exciting time for the business. We’re confident of future success under Nick’s leadership and look forward to supporting Publitek’s continued growth.”

Clark said: “I’m really impressed with the Publitek team and with the strong backing of Next 15, it's an exciting time to be part of the agency’s evolution. The combination of Publitek’s expertise in fast-moving technology markets, including electronic and industrial engineering, automation, the Internet of Things and communications infrastructure, and its fully integrated service offering sets us up beautifully for future growth.”

Publitek is part of listed group Next 15's Brand Marketing arm, which reported a 15.5 per cent rise in operating profit to £34.6m in its most recent full year results (to 31 January 2021), despite a 5.5 per cent fall in organic revenue (to £140.5m).

Clark joined Nelson Bostock, now owned by Unlimited Group, in 1998, and led the agency until he was promoted to chief executive of Unlimited's Comms division – which also includes Fever Unlimited and Health Unlimited – in 2019.