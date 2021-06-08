Fox Business alum Charlie Gould joins RF Bloom as EVP

NEW YORK: Former Fox Business senior producer Charlie Gould has joined RF Bloom as EVP.

Reporting to Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, Gould will support clients in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors on media strategy and analysis, along with C-suite counsel. He is also active in media relations, working to secure high-level media placements for CEOs, at the standalone shop within Ruder Finn Group.

Jumping from journalism to public relations was a chance to use his professional and personal skills in new and exciting ways, Gould said.

"It may sound cliché, but I really enjoy working with people and figuring out how to best tell their stories," he said.

Ruder Finn was the right fit because of its well-known reputation for its people and culture.

"I was specifically drawn to the culture of mutual respect that values collaboration, inclusivity and creativity," Gould said. "Ruder Finn's clients are at the forefront of so many stories and events that are shaping our everyday lives, including the race to create COVID vaccines and fight disease in general."

Gould has joined RF Bloom from Fox Business, where he was a member of the launch team in 2007 and managed live and taped news programs focusing on business, economics and politics. He also covered key events from CES and South by Southwest to the World Economic Forum and Warren Buffett's annual meeting for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Before Fox Business, Gould was a producer at CNBC and MSNBC.