Bristol Myers Squibb hires Michelle Weese to lead corporate affairs

PRINCETON, NJ: Bristol Myers Squibb has appointed Michelle Weese as EVP of corporate affairs, reporting to chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio.

She will oversee the company’s strategic communications, government relations and policy and patient advocacy.

The pharmaceutical giant said Weese is joining the company as it is “advancing one of the broadest pipelines in the industry, launching an unprecedented number of new medicines.”

Weese is replacing Kathryn Metcalfe, who joined CVS Health as SVP and chief communications officer in April. Weese declined to comment at this time.

Weese was general secretary, North America, at multinational food company Danone, which is headquartered in Paris. Subsequent to Weese’s departure, Danone eliminated her position and is not searching for a successor. Weese led the general counsels, legal, regulatory and compliance group, scientific affairs, public affairs and government relations as well as corporate brand and communications.

Previously, Weese founded an agency called strat-igence, where she worked for 10 years. Clients included Pinnacle Foods, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Disney, Thomson Reuters and Anthem. She also spent a decade at Mars, ultimately becoming global head of corporate communications.

BMS reported Q1 revenue of $11.1 billion, a year-over-year increase of 3%, or 1% when adjusted for foreign currency exchange. U.S. revenue increased 4% to $7 billion. The company posted net earnings of $2 billion in Q1, compared with a net loss of $775 million a year earlier.

The pharmaceutical company is facing a $6.4 billion lawsuit filed this month that alleges BMS failed to gain Food and Drug Administration approval for its Breyanzi cancer drug to avoid payments to shareholders of Celgene, which the drugmaker bought in November 2019 for $80.3 billion.