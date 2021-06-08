Insurance firm Zurich hires head of external comms

The role combines consumer and corporate communications alongside social media across the Zurich UK business

Last year, Zurich split the head of corporate affairs role into two. Laura McAlpine was appointed head of public affairs, with a focus on positioning Zurich as an industry “market leader” on climate and sustainability.

Dickerson has taken on the external comms remit after two years consulting for Zurich. During this period she has led the comms team, revamped the agency roster and revised the external comms strategy with a broader consumer focus.

She has also driven a Youth Against Carbon initiative and worked closely with the chief executive to navigate comms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dickerson’s new remit covers press office, the social media team, corporate affairs and directing the insurer’s external PR agencies, Third City and Powerscourt.

Before working for Zurich she ran the agency PR By Northstar, and previously held senior comms positions at Kelkoo, Uswitch and Santander.

“Zurich is leading the charge in so many areas from sustainability, AI [and] employee benefits right through to claims technology,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to work with a brand that is genuinely doing so many great things, with authenticity behind every initiative. Now I’m really looking forward to moving the communications strategy to the next level with a really strong team to support me.”

Zurich chief executive Tim Bailey added: “Tracy has shown us that she fundamentally understands the business, where it is going and how we need to behave as a brand to achieve our UK and global ambitions. We want to be recognised as one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world and the work that Tracy has done has helped us make excellent progress here.”