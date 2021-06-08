'I'm vaccinated': Dating apps join Government coalition to promote vaccines

The Whitehall department has teamed up with several dating apps to promote the virtues of vaccinations and boost the numbers of people agreeing to have COVID-19 jabs – with the vaccination programme now being rolled out to the under-30s.

The aim is to encourage people to have a COVID-19 vaccination when they are notified, as well as to reassure those who are returning to dating.

Freuds, which has DHSC as a client, supported the Government with the comms around the partnership and the launch.

Announcing the move, vaccines minister Nadhim Zawahi said: “I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country.”

He added: “I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”

Dating apps Tinder, Match, Hinge, Bumble, Badoo, Plenty of Fish, OurTime and Muzmatch are taking part in the latest stage of the Government’s ‘Every vaccination gives us hope’ campaign.







This comes after a YouGov poll last month showed 59 per cent of Britons would either prefer their date to be vaccinated or wouldn’t date someone who hadn’t had a COVID-19 vaccination.

The dating apps are adding new features to enable users to show whether they have been vaccinated or not, and show their support for the vaccinations on their profiles. They are also giving incentives to their users, such as the free ‘super like’ being offered by Tinder, to help those who support vaccination to stand out among potential matches.

George Kidd, chief executive of the Online Dating Association, said: “About 10 million people in the UK use or have used dating apps and services. Our members account for most of this user base. We shared campaign video or advertising on apps, landing pages and through social media channels.”







And Shahzad Younas, chief executive, Muzmatch said: “We understand the concerns young Muslims have regarding the vaccination, in particular those that are in the process of getting married. Misinformation has been spreading at an alarming rate in our communities, which is why we're glad to work with the NHS to clear up myths about the vaccine and encourage our members to get vaccinated.”





