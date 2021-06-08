Newswire hires Kyle Metcalf as chief revenue officer

SARASOTA, FL: Newswire has appointed Kyle Metcalf as its first chief revenue officer, reporting to president and CEO Joe Esposito.

Metcalf’s priorities will be building a sales team and expanding the company’s partnerships with PR and marketing agencies.



“With 10,000 customers and growing at 400 a month; we really need to capture the opportunity that our platform is generating,” said Metcalf.

His goals include expanding the company’s footprint, acquiring customers and strengthening relationships with existing clients.

Newswire began as a distributor of press releases and has grown to provide both PR and marketing services. The company combines PR, media outreach and distribution services with tracking and monitoring. It also measures the impact of earned media, with growth in website traffic, SEO rankings, marketing leads and conversion of leads into sales opportunities and revenue, said CMO Charlie Terenzio.

“It’s providing small and mid-sized companies additional value from a press-release-distribution standpoint that drives their growth,” he added.

Metcalf also said he’s fostering channel or partner relationships with PR agencies and other organizations.

The company last month expanded its advisory services. In 2019, Newswire branched out to healthcare and tech comms consulting and later launched the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, which focuses on pitching journalists and implementing email marketing, and added consulting options.

Metcalf was the CEO of Inspired eLearning, which J2 Global, a publicly traded internet information and services company, acquired in November 2020. Then, as J2 Global’s chief transformation officer, he led the integration of the company into the cyber security business unit, before joining Newswire.

Previously, Metcalf spent more than a decade at Rackspace, a cloud computing company, in strategic growth and sales.