NEOM comms manager joins Kekst CNC in senior role

Based at Kekst CNC’s Dubai office, he will be responsible for managing existing clients, business development and helping the company build its presence in the Middle East, where it has been operating since 2006. He will also be part of Kekst CNC’s global management team.

Melrose joins from the $500 billion smart city project NEOM in Saudi Arabia, where he was a senior member of the team responsible for multi-sector strategic communications and global campaigns that included the recent launch of THE LINE.

He has also previously worked in senior comms roles in the Expo 2020 Dubai press office and has worked as a direcof at Finsbury Glover Hering.

He brings more than 15 years’ experience in the region that also includes positions at Falcon & Associates – a strategic advisory company operating on behalf of the Dubai leadership – and Emirates Airline.

Prior to communications, he spent a decade as a journalist, working for Gulf News, the Herald in Scotland and the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It is a tremendous time to be joining Kekst CNC. The business is thriving, and Ben has a clear vision for continued growth,” Melrose said. “I look forward to working with him and the team to achieve further success, and helping to build on our reputation for delivering world-class strategic counsel and communications services.”

Ben Curson, Kekst CNC partner and market lead for the Middle East, said: “Scott’s extensive experience of this dynamic region, having worked at several of its most prominent organisations, as well as on the advisory side, will be a fantastic addition to our senior team both in Dubai and internationally. We have seen rapid growth in this market in the last six months and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”