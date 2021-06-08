Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

This morning, PRWeek's Pride in PR list is honoring Gillian Branstetter, press secretary for the National Women's Law Center. Her focus is on anti-poverty and social policy, childcare, LGBTQ rights and work cutting across multiple departments at the center. Check out PRWeek’s Q&A with Branstetter here.

Breaking: The internet is broken. Social media platforms, government and news websites are experiencing outages this morning. Some reports are pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly. Amazon’s retail website and Amazon's Twitch are also down. Additionally, websites operated by the Financial Times, The Guardian, The New York Times and Bloomberg News are facing outages.

How Fastly is responding. On Tuesday morning, Fastly tweeted a link to continued status updates on the matter. “We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration,” Fastly tweeted. “Our global network is coming back online.”

Brian Williams aired a MeidasTouch ad on Monday night that Fox News declined to broadcast. On his MSNBC show The 11th Hour, Williams said, “While you watch, ask yourself what isn’t factual about it? Which people in it aren’t real?” The ad shows the violence that law-enforcement members faced as they tried to stop the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the creators of the political commercial MeidasTouch, a liberal Political Action Committee. MeidasTouch booked nearly $185,000 of air time to play the ad on Fox News between June 6 and 15.

MLB and the Action Network are entering into a multi-platform content partnership. The partnership will incorporate sports betting content into the MLB landscape beginning later this month and include three main facets: syndication, programming and integration, Axios reported.