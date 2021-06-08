MSL hires head of strategy

Kam Phullar will report to MSL Group UK managing director Jo Grierson and brings more than a decade of experience in strategy roles at agencies and in the government.

He joins from Feed Agency, where he was a global lead strategist, and previously had stints at Iris Worldwide, Kindred Agency and ICF Next.

Earlier in his career, he worked in Whitehall as a senior comms strategist for the Department for Exiting the EU, HM Revenue & Customs and the Central Office of Information.

Grierson described Phullar as “a rare find”, adding: “He brings a passion for data-led, progressive solutions, which beautifully compliments our 'We build belief' proposition. With the launch of our MSL Belief Stack a couple of months ago, we are in pole position to continue delivering forward-facing solutions for our ever-growing client portfolio.”

Phullar added: “MSL Group UK is an exciting agency that really helps empower clients to build belief and create lasting change. My appointment will help underpin the strategic brand consultancy that is needed right now as we navigate new and fresh ways of communicating.”