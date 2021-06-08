Foreign Office deputy comms director joins AI firm Faculty

Janine Lloyd-Jones joins Faculty from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, where she was deputy director of communications, and brings more than 15 years of experience in government comms.

She was previously in a similar role for the Department of Work and Pensions and was a chief press officer at 10 Downing Street.

In that time she led campaigns including the Government’s economic recovery campaign and the ‘Global Britain’ campaign for the Foreign Office, which promoted the UK’s interests abroad and included recommending the bid to host this year's COP26.

Lloyd-Jones also oversaw the multimillion-pound international and domestic campaign to inform holidaymakers and Brits abroad about the impact of Brexit.

Faculty is one of the UKs fastest-growing AI businesses. The company has won 52 new customers during COVID-19, including the National Crime Agency, Red Bull, Virgin Media, Moonpig and a two-year partnership with NHS England and NHS Improvement, bringing its total to 230.

Lloyd-Jones joins a communications team that includes head of PR and communications Holly Searle.

The business plans to double in size in the next 12 months, hiring 400 staff and expanding the marcomms team. It is currently recruiting for a head of marketing.

“I am incredibly excited to have joined Faculty as it raised another £30m of capital,” Lloyd-Jones said. “This brings tremendous opportunity to accelerate growth, and it was hugely appealing to me that marketing is seen by the company as a vital part of that. Not many people understand what AI is, let alone the value it can add to a business. We want to be able to tell that story and articulate the benefits of AI in a simple, tangible way for our customers.”