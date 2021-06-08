Sharjah Sustainable City appoints Dubai PR agency for 'revolutionary project'

Sharjah Sustainable City is the first fully integrated residential sustainable city in the Emirate, aiming to create a net zero energy community offering a 'unique and sustainable lifestyle'. Part of Gambit's remit will be to 'educate the general public on the importance of sustainable communities'.

The AED 2 billion project (£385m) – a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers – will be build on a 7.2 million sq ft plot of land in Sharjah’s Al Rahmaniya Area.

Carl Atallah, director of marketing and communications at Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “The move towards sustainable living is a common goal for countries all over the world, and one of the first steps towards its success is effective communication practices. We look forward to working with Gambit Communications to educate the general public on the importance of sustainable communities, and Sharjah Sustainable City’s pioneering role in creating a working model for other developments to follow.”

Gambit's Founder and managing director Jamal Al Mawed said: “It’s an honor to represent such a revolutionary project, and one that will show that sustainable living does not necessarily mean lifestyle compromises. We are excited about telling their story and helping to spread awareness of this fantastic initiative in Sharjah.”

This year the independent agency, which launched in 2019, has also expanded its team with three new hires and collected 24 regional award nominations. Its client roster includes brands such as Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and The Ritz-Carlton, among others.

