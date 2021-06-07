Edelman US brand practice chair Michele Anderson departs

CHICAGO: Michele Anderson has left her role as chair of Edelman's U.S. brand practice.

Anderson “heeded the loud call to pursue a new path,” she explained in a LinkedIn post. She did not provide details about her next move.

Smita Reddy, previously brand MD in Edelman’s New York office and global client relationship manager for the firm’s work with Unilever, will replace Anderson as chair of U.S. brand. She will continue to lead Edelman’s relationship with Unilever.

Anderson joined Edelman in February 2020 as vice chair of Edelman's U.S. brand practice and was promoted to chair last May.

Before Edelman, Anderson was Ogilvy’s U.S. leader for PR and influence. Previously, she was MD of Ogilvy’s Chicago office. Earlier in her career, Anderson was director of Ketchum Atlanta.

Edelman’s revenue fell 6% globally to $840 million in 2020, a 6% decrease, according to PRWeek's 2021 Agency Business Report. The firm’s U.S. revenue dipped 4% to $530.8 million.

Anderson was not immediately available for comment.