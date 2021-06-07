GCI Health opens 'first specialist comms team' in the Middle East

Based in Dubai, GCI Health Middle East represents the integration of GCI Health with the healthcare team of Asda’a BCW.

Initially staffed by a team of eight, it is being led by Kath Kerry, president of Europe and Middle East for GCI Health, and Sunil John, founder of Asda’a BCW.

GCI Health hopes to capitalise on the growth of the healthcare sector in the Middle East, and the new presence brings together the “strategic, integrated, and creative heritage of ASDA’A BCW with GCI Health’s global healthcare specialist infrastructure”, according to today’s announcement.

Kristin Cahill, GCI Health’s global chief executive, said: “The launch of GCI Health Middle East enhances our capacity to deliver exceptional health-focused communications in the region at a time when governments are investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure.”

She added: “By joining hands with ASDA’A BCW, we are delivering a significant value-add for our clients and healthcare partners in the region.”

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, AstraZeneca, Edwards Lifesciences, Boehringer Ingelheim, Allergan, Biogen, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Roche Diagnostics, Bayer, and GE Healthcare are among GCI Health Middle East’s clients.

John commented: "As the region’s first specialist healthcare communications team, GCI Health Middle East will deliver impactful strategies to meet the needs of the public and private healthcare sectors in a fast-paced and changing environment.”

The move into the region is part of a wider global expansion by GCI Health, which has opened offices in Canada, Japan, India, and Belgium in recent months.

The healthcare and medical comms agency, which is part of WPP's BCW Group, grew its revenue by 27 per cent in 2020 and expanded its workforce to 360 employees.

Last month it won the accolade of the PRWeek Global Awards International Agency of the Year for 2021.

