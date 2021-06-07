North Sixth Group makes strategic investment in News Direct

NEW YORK: North Sixth Group has made a strategic investment in news distribution platform News Direct, the companies said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

News Direct’s proprietary services include platforms for efficiency and control; multimedia distribution capabilities; a collaborative content studio with task automation; AI-assisted editing and source sharing; measurement; and security, the company said in a statement.

In April, News Direct entered into an affinity relationship with Public Relations Global Network. The consortium of 50 agencies gained access to News Direct’s content-distribution platform, giving clients use of its distribution network for services including multimedia assets and analytics for a flat-rate pricing model.

News Direct has also recently announced partnerships with Pop Culture Newswire, Media OutReach and Latinx Newswire. It also revised its international distribution model this year.

At the start of the year, North 6th Agency promoted COO Daniela Mancinelli to CEO. She took the place of founder Matt Rizzetta, who transitioned to the role of chairman. Chief of staff John Hannaway took over the COO position.