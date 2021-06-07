Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

This morning, PRWeek's Pride in PR list is honoring Danielle Moodie and Aaron Radelet. Moodie, founder of WokeAF Nation, has been an unapologetic commentator about America’s racism problem. And Radelet is chief communications officer for Walgreens Boots Alliance, as well as executive sponsor of the company’s LGBTQ business resource group. Check out our Q&As with Moodie and Radelet.

Wendy’s has a new (very young) copywriter. Twitter user Megan Jantos tweeted that her son Julien is Wendy’s “biggest fan” and shared a storyboard her son created for a Wendy’s commercial called “The Burger.” Shortly after, the fast-food chain shared a video it made shot-for-shot based on Julien’s idea.

New comms hires for the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama’s new communications director is Hannah Hankins; and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s comms director is Crystal Carson. Meanwhile, The Schultz Group’s Eric Schultz will continue his consultant role as outside senior advisor, Axios reported.

Roger Federer has pulled out of the French Open. "After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," Federer said in a statement released by the French tennis federation. Federer is receiving backlash from other tennis stars and fans over his decision. French Open officials were full of praise when reacting to Federer's withdrawal, in complete contrast to the way they reacted to Naomi Osaka’s move.

YouTube personality Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather faced off in an exhibition boxing bout on Sunday. Although many expected to see Mayweather knock out Paul, there was no winner. What else were people talking about? Paul’s unique jewelry: he wore his special first edition Charizard Pokemon card in a case around his neck. Paul believes the card is now worth $1 million.