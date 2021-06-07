Property PR specialist grows team and board

Tom Martin will join Quatro's senior leadership team and board, which includes founding partners Paul Dimoldenberg (chairman), Gary Pleasants (chief executive officer) and Rob Fellows (chief operating officer).

In his new role, Martin will lead the company’s Strategic Land work and advise clients on political and community engagement for major development proposals.

There will be a focus on growing Quatro’s work in the North of England to reflect the Government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda. The company plans to establish a physical presence in Yorkshire to better serve clients who want to engage with regional mayors and devolved stakeholders across the North of England.

Martin will be supported by new recruit Richard Parry, who has joined as a senior account director. He joins from the built environment PR specialist MPC, and brings experience of securing planning committee success for major development proposals in the South and East of England across residential, commercial, and mixed-use schemes, as well as new garden communities.

Other new starters include account executives Nilufa Jahan and Katie Phillips.

“During his six years with the company, Tom has built a successful team and developed into a key member of the business,” Pleasants said. “He has also taken on additional responsibility in terms of the company’s commercial operations, particularly focused on new business.

“I’m also delighted to welcome Richard, Nilufa and Katie, who will be major assets as part of our continued growth strategy.”