Exclusive: FTI hires ex-Government minister in sustainability role

O’Neill (pictured) was a UK Member of Parliament from 2010-2019 and held several ministerial positions in the David Cameron and Theresa May cabinets, including Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth.

She joins the London office of FTI today (Monday 7 June) in financial services, which is run globally by Simon Lewis, vice-chairman of the EMEA region, and is part of the strategic comms division.

O’Neill will advise clients across FTI on sustainability issues and on the implications and likely impact of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which takes place in the UK this November.

While in government she led initiatives including the UK clean growth and green finance strategies, and negotiated the world’s first public-private offshore wind sector deal. She also brought forward the UK’s net zero legislation and led the UK’s winning bid to host COP26.

Lewis, who spent a stint in Downing Street as director of comms during Gordon Brown’s tenure, told PRWeek: “Claire has a track record of major achievements during her time in government, banking and consultancy, and is highly respected across the sustainability sector.”

In EMEA, FTI employs sustainability experts in both Brussels and London and is keen to bolster this area of expertise as corporate interest continues to grow.

O’Neill is also managing director for climate and energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, a global, CEO-led organisation of more than 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.

She said: “Sustainability is the top concern in many boardrooms. It is crucial to combine this focus with other business priorities to create lasting impact. FTI Consulting’s global reach and comprehensive advisory capabilities offer the ideal platform for me to continue this work.”

Prior to entering politics, O’Neill worked for a global consultancy and as an investment banker in London and New York.

FTI Consulting currently employs about 6,400 staff across 29 countries and generated $2.46bn in revenues during fiscal year 2020.



