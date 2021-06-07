Movers & Shakers: Archetype, Gusto Luxe, SPAG, Manifest Group and more

Archetype Hong Kong promoted Rose Chan (pictured above) to senior consultant, digital. As a senior member of the team, she will be leading digital marketing and content strategies on both internal comms and external campaigns for some of the agency's key multi-market clients in the health, property and technology sectors. She will also provide strategic counsel and support business development. Since joining Archetype, Chan has been the lead copywriter for Four Seasons Hotel's digital and social efforts and has run social media strategies, including on Weibo, for large multinational companies. Before joining Archetype, Rose worked at The Hoffman Agency.

Tata Harper appointed Gusto Luxe as its integrated agency partner in China. Gusto Luxe will develop the brand's market entry strategy for China and support it with positioning, digital and marketing. The agency will be working with Tata Harper to execute an engaging social media strategy, supported by influencer activations and offline events. The brand is known for its non-toxic products and is one of many for which China has become a more attractive opportunity thanks to the country's decision to stop requiring animal testing.

Singapore-based PR and communications firm SPAG touted recent wins in the startup space: ZaZaZu (a sexual wellness startup), Pet telehealth company Zumvet, and medical device company ABM Respiratory Care. SPAG also led communication campaigns for Ferne Health last year.

Russia-based iMars Communications will provide communication support in China for DiHouse, one of the largest Russian distributors of digital technology. The agency will represent the company's external communications in the digital segment of the PRC, promote key messages in media materials and provide content on China's national social networks. DiHouse is engaged in distribution, retail and corporate supply of smartphones, mobile and desktop computers, household appliances, equipment for gamers, digital gadgets and accessories, with more than 100 manufacturer brands in its portfolio.

PR and marketing agency Bud Communications reported seven global and regional additions to its roster of challenger technology clients. The clients include WPP-owned GroupM's outcome media specialist, Xaxis and gaming and esports company AdColony, both following a competitive pitch and covering Southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand. Also joining Bud's portfolio are sneakers and streetwear platform Ox Street, the Dutch Blockchain Coalition's joint venture with Singapore; media intelligence company CARMA Asia; RFID technology company specialising in NFC wearables ISBC; and gaming and esports streaming company Yugen.

South Australia's Accolade Wines appointed brand communications agency Manifest Group as its global communications partner for one of its core brands, Banrock Station. The agency will be tasked with developing the Australian wine's environmental communications platform for its key markets, which include Australia, the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. The account will be led by the agency's offices in Melbourne and Stockholm.

Flare Communications Group added Tatcha and Nu Skin Hong Kong and Macau as clients. Flare will work with these brands as their public relations agency on a retainer basis.

