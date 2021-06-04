Ford hires Obama aide Caroline Adler Morales to lead stakeholder advocacy

DETROIT: Ford Motor Company has appointed Caroline Adler Morales as director of stakeholder advocacy, effective July 12. In the newly established position, she’ll report to chief communications officer Mark Truby.

Truby said that Ford stakeholders include its employees, customers, investors, dealers and partners.

“The role was created to put a greater focus on bringing our purpose and character as a company to life and to build and grow advocacy for the iconic Ford brand,” he said.

Supervising a staff of five, Adler Morales will work to communicate the company’s values, according to an internal statement. Her priorities will include building the car manufacturer’s reputation in sustainability, environmental, social and corporate governance, corporate philanthropy and as an employer. Her goals will include reaching audiences including women, African Americans, Hispanics and Asians.

She’ll be involved with the Built for America campaign, which works with local communities, and the Ford Fund, which provides educational programs and volunteering opportunities.

Assisting with the government relations team, Adler Morales will bring Washington, DC, experience to the role. She comes from the office of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, where she served as communications director for the former first lady and President Obama’s strategic adviser. At the White House, she worked as Michelle Obama’s communications director, and she was director, office of strategic communications, at the State Department under former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Ford recently tapped into political starpower in a different way. President Joe Biden’s test drive of Ford’s new eclectic F-150 provided the car-maker what Truby called a “one-in-a-million opportunity.”

Adler Morales’ prior experience also includes a stint at management consultancy Katzenbach Partners.

Ford’s Q1 revenue increased to $36.2 billion, producing net income of $3.3 billion, which the company stated was its best since 2011. However, it warned that the chip shortage could decrease its earnings by $2.5 billion this year.