Among Us reacts to McDonald’s crewmate-shaped nugget

The nugget sold for $99,997 on eBay. Seems sus…

Among Us’ social media manager has been closely following a bidding war on eBay over a McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like one of the video game’s crewmates.

The nugget, which came from a McDonald’s BTS Meal, finally sold on Thursday night for $99,997.

The nugget was listed on May 28 and finally caught Among Us’ attention on June 1, when the brand tweeted about it, inviting McDonald’s to “split the cost” or send one to Among Us’ team for free.

McDonald's has yet to comment. However, the brand's social media director Guillaume Huin did post about the nugget on LinkedIn.

Xbox joined in the fun, commenting that for such a high price, the nugget should at least come with Szechuan Sauce.

On Thursday night, YouTube Gaming entered the conversation, asking fans how much they would pay for a Waluigi-shaped chicken nugget.

Let’s hope the buyer is not an imposter...

