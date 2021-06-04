Among Us reacts to McDonald’s crewmate-shaped nugget

Among Us’ social media manager has been closely following a bidding war on eBay over a McDonald’s chicken nugget shaped like one of the video game’s crewmates.

The nugget, which came from a McDonald’s BTS Meal, finally sold on Thursday night for $99,997.

The nugget was listed on May 28 and finally caught Among Us’ attention on June 1, when the brand tweeted about it, inviting McDonald’s to “split the cost” or send one to Among Us’ team for free.

@McDonalds split the cost with me or send me one for free!! ok thank u — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

McDonald's has yet to comment. However, the brand's social media director Guillaume Huin did post about the nugget on LinkedIn.

Xbox joined in the fun, commenting that for such a high price, the nugget should at least come with Szechuan Sauce.

fact: you can buy 69 (nice) Xbox Series X for the cost of 1 among us nugget pic.twitter.com/6turICEIF2 — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 1, 2021

On Thursday night, YouTube Gaming entered the conversation, asking fans how much they would pay for a Waluigi-shaped chicken nugget.

make it waluigi and now we're talking — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) June 4, 2021

Let’s hope the buyer is not an imposter...