Salesforce, Proof Analytics build on partnership

Salesforce and Proof Analytics have taken their partnership a step further to deliver “fast, scalable and agile marketing optimization,” the two companies said.

In March, Proof said that it would offer its BusinessGPS tool on Salesforce. There is now a systems-level integration between the two companies, overcoming long-standing obstacles to acquiring data and insights at the speed and scale that companies need.

As marketing processes become more complex and omnichannel marketing nearly a given, Salesforce saw Proof as “‘the missing piece’ to deliver true closed-loop marketing.”

In practice, Proof’s marketing planning and optimization are integrated with Salesforce Sales, Commerce and Marketing clouds, as well as Datorama’s customer journey mapping. The automation inherent to Proof’s platform not only cuts down the time it takes to build business models—it also is being constantly recalculated, allowing for real-time updates.

“The integration of Salesforce and Proof gives marketers and other leaders the ability to perpetually understand and optimize all of their investments, accelerating the power and progress of their business,” said Proof Analytics founder and CEO Mark Stouse in a statement.