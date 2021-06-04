Opmantek brings on Mulberry to boost brand awareness

Network management, automation, monitoring and auditing software provider Opmantek has named Mulberry Marketing Communications as its agency partner to increase brand awareness in North America.

Founded in 2010, Opmantek helps companies "improve network predictability and limit outages and downtime that can negatively impact customer satisfaction, productivity and profitability."

Its tools allow IT teams to gain better insight into their network's performance and risks it may face. Opmantek serves more than 130,000 organizations in over 100 countries.

Opmantek customers include telecoms carriers, managed service providers, banks and small- and medium-sized businesses.

As part of its remit, Mulberry will focus on increasing Opmantek's demand in North America via a PR and comms program. Mulberry is a full-service marketing and communications agency that specializes in strategic B2B campaigns.