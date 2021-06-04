Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

This morning, PRWeek's Pride in PR list is honoring Hilary Rosen, one of the country's most-respected communications strategists and an adviser to high-profile clients and causes at the intersection of media, business and politics. Before joining SKDK, where she serves as vice-chair, Rosen was chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

On the latest edition of The PR Week, Special Olympics SVP of global communications and brand Jason Teitler talks about promoting the organization in event years and off-years, its athletes and partnering with other organizations. Plus: what the future of athlete press conferences could look like after Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open.

New in PRWeek: Seven Letter in Washington, DC, has brought on Nu Wexler, one of Silicon Valley's best-known spokespeople and communications advisers, as a partner. Edelman is building on more than two decades of the Trust Barometer with the Edelman Trust Institute, a global center for the study and expansion of trust.

New this morning: More regulatory scrutiny of Facebook. The company is facing antitrust probes in the U.K. and E.U. into its classified ad platform, Marketplace. The regulators are examining whether the company repurposes data from advertisers to give its own services illegal advantages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And here's a buzzy controversy. Social media users are arguing about whether beekeeper Erika Thompson, who uses the handle @TexasBeeWorks, stages her videos or whether they're authentic. The TikTok user @LAHoneyBeeRescue has claimed that Thompson, famous for helping singer Jason Derulo remove a hive from his home, is improperly handling bees in her videos and that her husband is actually the one doing the dirty work. At least one beekeeping expert told NBC News she has no problem with Thompson's videos.