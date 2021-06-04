PRWeekly podcast: Pride and 'pinkwashing' | Naomi Osaka comms | M&C Saatchi recovery | Startups during COVID-19

PRWeek's podcast takes listeners behind the headlines of the week's most important news, views and industry gossip.

PRWeek editor John Harrington and news editor Arvind Hickman analyse how tennis star Naomi Osaka and the sport's authorities handled her controversial withdrawal from the French Open due to mental health concerns.

The pair also discuss how brands can avoid 'pinkwashing' during Pride month, and John provides an update on how M&C Saatchi Group's recovery is going.

Arvind is joined by Where Eagles Dare's Richard Tompkins and Look After Group's Felix Henderson to discuss the challenges of launching an agency during the pandemic.

