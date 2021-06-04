Movers & Shakers: Tesco, Netflix, Philip Morris, Pitch, Harvard and more

David Page, comms director at Tesco UK and Ireland, is leaving the UK’s biggest supermarket after three-and-a-half years.

Netflix has hired Anne Laumen as its comms director for the EMEA region.

Copper Consultancy has strengthened its senior management team by hiring Tom Morrison as strategy director, North. He joins from BECG, where he was an associate director.

Harvard has appointed managing directors for the agency's PR/AR business and Eat the Fox, its consumer tech comms brand.

Philip Morris Limited, the UK and Ireland arm of Philip Morris International, has hired Babs Normile, who ran comms at JUUL EMEA, and John Humphreys, who previously worked in corporate communications at PepsiCo, as senior press officers.

Global communications agency Bladonmore has promoted Richard Carpenter to the role of chief executive and opened an office in New York.

TDC PR has appointed Rachel Bowen, the former group account director of ScienceMagic.Inc, as a director. She will oversee the delivery of work for Panasonic, FutureBrand, D&AD and others on TDC’s roster of clients.

Pitch Marketing Group has hired Theo Philips as head of content to lead its in-house content and design studio, Pitch Productions.

African comms consultancy APO Group has appointed Lynne Krawchuk as vice-president of digital, PR and media relations.

The PHA Group has hired Sarah Redman as an account manager and Rhys Merrett as an account director in its technology division.