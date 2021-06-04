Pitch Update: Cow, Manifest, Boldspace, Eulogy, Where Eagles Dare and more

Cow has been appointed by The Luna Cinema to handle an expansive brief covering media relations, creative, influencer relations and corporate profiling. The appointment follows a non-competitive process in which Cow outlined a post-pandemic strategy, focusing on the joy in being together again and celebrating the prestige venues unique to the Luna Cinema experience.

Accolade Wines has hired Manifest Group as global communications partner for its Banrock Station wine brand. The agency will develop its communications platform for markets including Australia, the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. The work will be led by Manifest’s offices in Melbourne and Stockholm.

Global fintech company QNTMPAY has appointed Boldspace to a broad communications brief.

Trafford Golf Centre and Dino Falls Adventure Golf have hired Rule 5 to deliver a new PR brief. The remit includes PR, communications and social media.

Leeds PR agency Aubergine has been appointed by international charity Vitamin Angels to launch its UK programme and raise awareness of childhood food insecurity.

Bookshop.org has named Midas as its PR partner in a mission to help local bookstores compete with Amazon in a post-pandemic era. Midas will support the business with media relations, campaign and strategy implementation and crisis comms.

Global investor and developer Far East Consortium has appointed Citypress as the lead communications advisor on its £4bn Victoria North project in Manchester.

Henley-based SQN has been appointed by charitable organisation, Rivertime Boat Trust, as its retained PR and content agency.

Rostrum has been hired by tech company Comentis to launch the business and raise the brand’s profile with its key audiences, including prospective clients, investors and the regulator. The brief combines PR, thought leadership, content and social media.

Where Eagles Dare has been appointed communications partner by Presca, a “climate-positive” sportswear company. The agency will work on Presca’s brand expression, customer experience, content and storytelling as it launches its new season's cycling, athletics and triathlon collections.

Tech platform for influencer commerce LTK has hired Eulogy for an integrated consumer and b2b communications brief.

Car rental app Virtuo has appointed Happy Yolk to deliver a creative campaign for its contactless rental-car delivery service Virtuo Delivered. It is the agency’s first above-the-line brief, covering OOH, DOOH and social content. The campaign spans the UK, France and Spain.

The PHA Group has been hired by online florist Floward to manage its PR strategy in the UK.

Creative PR and comms agency Kindred has been appointed by the Organic Trade Board to help it grow within the UK’s organic sector.

Digital PR agency JBH has won a brief to deliver ZenBusiness’s digital PR campaigns and drive visibility in search for the brand across the US.