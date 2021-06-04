'Try telling that to crisis teams': PRs oppose out-of-hours work email bans

However, industry figures have emphasised the importance of ensuring policies on working outside normal 'office' hours are fair and don't lead to employee burnout.

The idea of a ban hit the news this week after the union Prospect called for the Government to give employees a legally binding "right to disconnect", following similar moves in Ireland, France, the Philippines and Argentina, among other countries.

Prospect argues that an ‘always-on’ work culture is leading to increased stress levels and burnout.

However, PRWeek's snap poll of 256 Twitter users found just one in four believe comms pros should be banned from sending any out-of-hours work emails. Just over 30 per cent favour a general ban allowing for exceptions, while 44.5 per cent oppose the move entirely.

