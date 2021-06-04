Tesco UK and Ireland communications director steps down

David Page, who is a member of the Tesco UK leadership team, will take a break from work before pursuing a new challenge.

He joined the supermarket from Monarch Airlines, where he was group head of communications, in 2018, and has previously worked as a director at Freuds, BCW and Launch.

In an internal email, Tesco group communications director Christine Heffernan lauded Page for the impact of his work in the business.

She said: ”In the three-and-a-half years he has been with us, as UK and ROI communications director and member of UKLT, he has helped deliver huge proactive projects including the launch of Jack’s, the last NEC colleague event, building our health charity partnership and spearheading our community response to the pandemic, as well as significant change projects and management of multiple, complex issues.

“He has built a strong team and lived our Everyone’s Welcome values as a senior governance lead in the LGBTQ+ network.”

PRWeek understands Page had planned to go on sabbatical last year, until COVID-19 scuppered those plans.

He will now take some time off before announcing his next move.

“Being a comms lead for one of the most well-known, high-profile and respected companies in the country is a huge role and one that I’ve massively enjoyed,” Page said.

“It has been a great privilege to serve on the UK leadership team, delivering best-in-class internal and external communications counsel on everything from headline-grabbing issues to change management programmes and multimillion-pound community support. But as we emerge from the pandemic, I am ready to move on to something different.”