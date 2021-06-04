'Feels a little bit too cheesy' – Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Mastercard: The Wildlife Impact Gift Card

Credit to the clever bod who realised expiry dates on bank cards could be used for more than just ordering sh*t online. This is a cracker from Mastercard, which has teamed up with Conservation International to create The Wildlife Impact Gift Card. Mastercard turned the card expiry date into the date different wildlife species might go extinct. There's nothing plastic about the pre-paid virtual card that can be added to any mobile wallet, either. The gift cards were made from 100 per cent recycled materials, and $1 from each purchase will be donated to support Conservation International.

Plantable Cookbook

Personally, I'm worse at cooking than I am looking after plants (just asked anyone who's been on a Zoom call with me and seen the poor dying plant in the background), but this one would give Nigella Lawson a thrill. Merchant Gourmet has created a plantable cookbook. Containing 60 recipes, the outer cover is made of seeds and can be replanted to grow basil, parsley and oregano. Tasty.

MISSES

Papa John's Cheddar

Papa John's has followed fast-food rivals McDonald's and KFC into the world of left-field partnerships this week with the launch of Pappa John's x Cheddar. The result is a new cheese-inspired fashion line that takes inspiration from "Papa John's delivery uniform and an uncanny resemblance to both high street and high-end street wear". The collaboration features in Papa John's new satirical ad campaign. No one does brand crossovers better than KFC in this space; this one just feels a little bit too cheesy compared to its finger lickin' good rivals.

The Corona Sand Bar

Corona has teamed up with eco-friendly builder Molly Windels-Lyte to build a '100 per cent natural bar' made from sand, clay, wood, and bamboo on the stunning Porthminster beach in St Ives, Cornwall. Maybe it's because I've never been a big fan of sand (it gets stuck in all sorts of places) but this one does feel quite route-one. That said, anything that does a job of raising awareness for protecting the environment should be applauded, and it's done pretty well on the coverage front, too.

