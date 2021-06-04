Watch: Rio Ferdinand immortalised as Welsh in Heineken prank

Added 1 hour ago by Arvind Hickman

Former England football star and BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand entered Heineken’s ‘Hall of Fame’ in a prank organised by ex-Wales international and TV presenting colleague Robbie Savage and creative comms agency Cow.

News
Robbie Savage (L) gets one over on 'Welsh' Rio Ferdinand (R)
For once, Rio Ferdinand was left speechless when an artist unveiled a portrait of the football legend draped in the Welsh national flag and clutching a bunch of daffodils, set against a backdrop of the valleys.

The former England centre-back had been invited to attend the unveiling of the portrait as a prelude to his induction into the Heineken Hall of Fame ahead of this year’s postponed UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, which is due to kick off on 11 June.

However, BT Sport colleague Robbie Savage, who played for Wales, set up Ferdinand as part of an elaborate ruse to stoke the rivalry between England and Wales.

Ferdinand’s shock and bewilderment are compounded by the awkward and apologetic reactions of both the artist and an art vlogger, who continue to insist they think he plays for Wales.

