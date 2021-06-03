Seven Letter brings Google, Facebook alum Nu Wexler on as partner

WASHINGTON: Seven Letter has hired Google and Facebook alum Nu Wexler as a partner.

Reporting to the firm’s other partners and working closely with founding partner Erik Smith, Wexler will contribute to client accounts while looking at new client opportunities in the tech space.

After two decades working high-profile roles at technology giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter, Wexler said he joined Seven Letter because of its well-established reputation.

“I knew several of the partners from previous jobs in Washington, and their work in research and the digital space was especially interesting,” he said. “I’ve been working in very large organizations, and I wanted to join a team with substantial DC presence: big enough to have impact but still personal and manageable.”

Wexler has joined Seven Letter from Google, where he worked in policy communications for two years. He also previously held leadership roles at Facebook, Twitter and Ogilvy. Wexler had several stints on Capitol Hill, first as a press secretary to the Senate, then as its communications director.

Also joining Seven Letter’s Washington office are senior directors Annalyse Keller and Jessa Scott-Johnson.

Keller will work on issues related to housing, technology, healthcare and defense. She joins Seven Letter after nearly a decade in public policy, most recently as communications director for former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) during his 2020 re-election campaign.

Scott-Johnson will work in the firm’s messaging and opinion research practice, Seven Letter Insight, which launched last fall. She joins from American Viewpoint, where she spent 14 years crafting public opinion research strategies for corporate and political clients.

Seven Letter acquired Boston-based PR firm O’Neill and Associates last year, expanding its reach to include Boston. Two years ago, Seven Letter rebranded from Blue Engine + JDA, the firm resulting from Blue Engine Message & Media’s acquisition of JDA Frontline the previous year.