The PR Week: 6.4.2021: Jason Teitler, Special Olympics

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Sabrina Sanchez are joined by Jason Teitler, SVP of global communications and brand for Special Olympics.

Podcast topics:

1:03 - Teitler talks about his role at Special Olympics — during event years and off-years — from working with internal stakeholders to external media influencers and more, all to further inclusion and equality for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

19:33 - Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open due to anxiety-inducing media appearances has ignited a national discussion about expectations from athletes when it comes to public speaking engagements.

25:54 - To mark Pride Month, PRWeek is recognizing leading PR professionals who identify as LGBTQ on the inaugural Pride in PR list.

27:24 - Marketing during Pride — what brands should and should not do.

28:41 - Inside Clubhouse's Creator First pilot program.