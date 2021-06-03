The PR Week: 6.4.2021: Jason Teitler, Special Olympics

Added 2 hours ago

Teitler talks about his role at Special Olympics, the organization's goals and communication strategies and more.

Audio

Download

On this week’s podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch and Sabrina Sanchez are joined by Jason Teitler, SVP of global communications and brand for Special Olympics.

Podcast topics:

1:03 - Teitler talks about his role at Special Olympics — during event years and off-years — from working with internal stakeholders to external media influencers and more, all to further inclusion and equality for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

19:33 - Naomi Osaka’s decision to withdraw from the French Open due to anxiety-inducing media appearances has ignited a national discussion about expectations from athletes when it comes to public speaking engagements.

25:54 - To mark Pride Month, PRWeek is recognizing leading PR professionals who identify as LGBTQ on the inaugural Pride in PR list.

27:24 - Marketing during Pride — what brands should and should not do.

28:41 - Inside Clubhouse's Creator First pilot program.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters