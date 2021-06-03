Newly rebranded Emplifi rolls out customer experience platform

Under a new brand name following Astute’s September acquisition of Socialbakers, Emplifi has launched a customer experience, cloud-based platform that connects social media marketing, social sales and customer service.

The company’s new branding combines the words “empathy” and “amplification.”

“As the adoption of digital channels skyrocketed during the pandemic, the businesses that were already digital didn’t suffer, but the ones that showed empathy and delivered care through social channels are the ones that thrived,” said Mark Zablan, Emplifi’s CEO. “The shift to digital moved faster than we could have imagined and it’s not moving back.”

The customer experience cloud has three components: a social marketing piece allows brands to measure, manage and improve social media performance; the sales aspect aims to convert an interest in products to purchases and to build customer relations through social commerce; and the service function supports agents and self-service.

Big data plays a critical role in the platform. “From smart recommendations on what social media content to post, or which posts to boost, to recommendations on how best to answer customer inquiries, AI is at the core of the Emplifi CX platform,” a company spokesperson said.

Zablan commented that digital technology allows brands to extend their reach and audiences beyond offline possibilities, which is why his company anticipates brands investing more in online customer experiences.

With a customer base of 7,000 global brands, Emplifi monitors more than 28 million social media profiles and handles 20 million digital interactions monthly.

Following the acquisition, Zablan began serving as CEO of the combined company and Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO of Socialbakers, took on the role of president. The companies said at the time that the combined organization would have more than 600 employees and more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue.