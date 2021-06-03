At-home workers are taking fewer coffee breaks. Here’s how one company tried to change that

Campaign: The Ultimate Coffee Break

Company: Chameleon Organic Coffee (owned by Nestle)

Agency partners: Weber Shandwick (Team N)

Duration: April 19 - May 31, 2021

Chameleon Organic Coffee urged burnt-out consumers to take more coffee breaks and paid two people $3,000 each to make the commitment.

Strategy

“We came into the year thinking, ‘How can we get our name out there as a growing brand?’” said Meghan Demianiuk, marketing associate for Chameleon Organic Coffee.

The team knew workers across the country were experiencing burn out and zeroed in on that feeling. As the pandemic dragged on, the continued blurring of personal and professional boundaries was wearing on everyone.

In February, Chameleon conducted a survey, which found that 63% of at-home workers take either less or the same number of coffee breaks despite working longer hours.

“That was a great opportunity for us, as a brand, to insert ourselves” into the cultural conversation, Demianiuk said.

Tactics

Chameleon announced it would be giving away $3,000 to two people on April 19, the day before National Cold Brew day. To enter, users just had to visit the campaign website and fill out a short entry form. In addition to the sweepstakes, the brand’s experiential team organized a series of 40 coffee break events across the country, including at pop up art exhibits and hair studios.

The brand pitched the media in the days leading up to the sweepstakes announcement, promoted the giveaway and coffee events on its owned social channels, and worked with a network of local influencers to get the word out about individual events.

Results

More than 34,000 people entered to win the $3,000 prize, and 11,000 people attended in-person coffee break events across the country.

The campaign generated more than 500 earned placements from a variety of local and national outlets, including write-ups in Travel + Leisure, Elite Daily and Thrillist.

On Google, searches for “Chameleon Cold-Brew” increased by 50% between April 16 and April 23, with the term hitting peak popularity on April 20.

The engagement rate on the brand’s Instagram page surpassed 13%, more than double its benchmark.