'It shows the power of integration' - Behind the Campaign, LinkedIn #WeCanDoIt

What was the campaign in a nutshell?

#WeCanDoIt, LinkedIn’s first integrated global campaign for International Women’s Day, brought together LinkedIn’s influencers and community to share content to support women impacted by the pandemic and drive conversation in the lead up to IWD and beyond.

How did the idea come into being?

With female professionals shouldering more childcare and domestic responsibilities than men, and many considering taking themselves out of the workforce altogether, LinkedIn saw a significant surge in conversations on the impact of the pandemic on women: women sharing their experiences, their fears and the career choices they were having to make due to the pandemic.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, we saw a real opportunity to help and empower women most impacted by COVID-19 by harnessing this groundswell of conversation and mobilising LinkedIn’s powerful global community .

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process

With our colleagues at VCCP and working closely with the brand and communications team at LinkedIn, together we created a fully integrated campaign that encompassed PR, social, content and influencers.

We set out to demonstrate that LinkedIn not only understood the challenges women faced but also that it had the community and resources to help them.

To create a news story for the media, we partnered with educational charity The Female Lead on an international survey of over 20,000 working professionals. The research introduced the concept of the ‘Entitlement Gap’, revealing how social conditioning left women feeling less deserving than men in the workplace - making them less likely than men to ask for a pay rise or a promotion - and the detrimental impact this had on their career development.

An emotive film accompanied the campaign and showcased inspirational stories of seven women from around the world. Directed by filmmaker Jessie Ayles, the film showed real women sharing their experiences and explaining who in their community gave them the confidence and support to get through.

LinkedIn also partnered with influencers to share stories of inspirational women using #WeCanDoIt, as well as voices from male influencers on how to be better allies in the workplace.

What were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

Two key challenges we faced were around our getting out story narrative right and timings in terms of when we went live. Given how cluttered IWD can be from a media perspective, it was important LinkedIn had a unique and ownable take on the subject, and more importantly, that it was genuinely helpful and supportive to this audience.

Timing-wise, we had to balance being relevant to the news agenda in the run up to IWD, whilst also cutting through the raft of other IWD stories and campaigns we anticipated we would be competing against for column inches.

Taking the decision to go live the week before meant we built momentum and helped drive conversations on and off platform in the run up to 8 March.

How did you measure the results and what were they?

#WeCanDoIt put LinkedIn at the heart of conversations about the impact the pandemic had had on female professionals.

The campaign drove record levels of engagement and conversations, both on LinkedIn and in the media, raising awareness of the impact of the pandemic on working women.

In just three weeks, we saw over 890 pieces of global media coverage generated across broadcast, national, consumer and trade titles and over 8.6m video views across LinkedIn’s social channels.

Crucially, it delivered against LinkedIn’s two key campaign metrics, driving conversation around the pandemic’s impact on female professionals and putting LinkedIn’s community at the heart of the discussion, empowering and inspiring women to share support, advice and inspiration.

#WeCanDoIt became the third most popular hashtag related to IWD on the LinkedIn platform (behind the two “official” IWD hashtags), cementing LinkedIn’s role in both highlighting and tackling the issues raised.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

The power of integration - the blending of onsite engagement, influencers, social and traditional PR was critical to the overall success of the campaign.

