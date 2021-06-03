Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

PRWeek's month-long Pride in PR list is honoring Kiwan Anderson today. Anderson is Nike Communications’ director of diversity, equity & inclusion. In a Q&A with PRWeek, Anderson noted that it’s important and imperative for young LGBTQ PR pros to see people like them in the senior ranks of the industry as role models to emulate. “I have an obligation to not only set a good example for those coming up behind me, but I also have a responsibility to reach back and provide career opportunities for them,” he said.

No, former President Donald Trump is not back on Facebook. This week, social media users thought Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were quietly restored as some people realized his old posts are still visible. On Wednesday night, Facebook policy communications director Andy Stone tweeted, “Nothing about the status of President Trump's presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended.” Facebook indefinitely banned Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6.

Apple wants employees to return to the office in September. But they will only need to come in three days a week. Employees will also be able to work remotely for up to two weeks a year. Apple CEO Tim Cook told employees via email on Wednesday, “For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other.”

The Business Alliance to Scale Climate Solutions launched on Thursday. Founding members and partners include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Disney, Unilever and Netflix. The collective -- which also includes the Environmental Defense Fund, the UN Environment Program and the World Wildlife Fund -- will serve as a knowledge-sharing network that has the potential to accelerate companies' emissions reduction efforts, Axios reported.

Happening today: Organon will proclaim its spin-off from Merck at the ringing of the New York Stock Exchange bell. Its three core businesses are women’s health, biosimilars (medical products that are highly similar to other biological drugs that have FDA approval) and its established brands which include 49 respiratory, cardiovascular, dermatological and non-opioid pain management products. Organon’s chief communications officer is Wendy Lund, who was previously the CEO of GCI Health.