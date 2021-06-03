Netflix appoints Facebook policy lead as EMEA comms director

Anne Laumen will be responsible for corporate communications across EMEA, reporting to Netflix vice-president of public relations Oliver Rawlins.

Laumen has years of experience in senior tech comms and policy roles.

She joins from Facebook, where she was head of policy communications across the DACH region, leading the social media platform's communication strategy for policy and regulatory matters in Germany.

She spent about four-and-a-half years at Facebook, and previously worked at Twitter, the European Commission and Burson-Marsteller.

In 2019, Netflix hired former Guardian and Fremantle communications chief Rawlins to lead comms across EMEA, succeeding Sarah Ryan.