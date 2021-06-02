Rbb Communications to absorb O'Donnell Agency

MIAMI: West Palm Beach, Florida-based O'Donnell Agency has agreed to merge its operations into Rbb Communications.

Christine Barney, CEO of rbb, has known O'Donnell president and creative director Carey O’Donnell for years, but decided to take the next step with a nudge from their mutual involvement in the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches in late February.

A major player in South Florida's PR landscape since its formation in 1995, O'Donnell Agency's addition will add staffers to rbb and strengthen the agency's presence in Palm Beach County, where it represents clients in the energy, banking and professional service sectors.

"Carey O’Donnell dominates the Palm Beach market," Barney said. "She is respected and admired not only for her PR skills but her business acumen. Smart people are always the right fit."

O'Donnell said that teaming up with rbb would benefit everybody involved, especially her clients.

“Both firms are closely aligned in our missions and mandates to provide smart strategy and the very best marketing expertise, so it already feels like we’ve been partners for years," O'Donnell said. "Rbb has a powerful, Florida-wide footprint and a depth of talent in digital, creative and PR services that our clients will value immediately.”

O'Donnell will continue to serve as a senior counselor to her clients and a member of rbb’s senior leadership. O'Donnell Agency will be absorbed by rbb, with all operations under the rbb brand by the end of the year. No layoffs will happen, according to Barney. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In January 2019, rbb acquired Miami-based Z|Comm, a luxury, lifestyle and real estate publicity and experiential agency that became Rbb's luxury lifestyle division.

Miami-based rbb posted a 9% revenue drop to $14.7 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.