Digital challenger bank appoints Boldspace to communications brief

Boldspace’s remit includes strategy, creative, PR and social. The agency will drive campaigns to build awareness of QNTMPAY as it seeks to grow its waitlist and launch in the US and UK.

QNTMPAY, which has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Formula 1 team McLaren Racing (pictured), said it aims to deliver “new levels of speed, rewards, security and convenience to consumers who demand a better experience and want to break free from the constraints of traditional banking”.

The account will be overseen by Boldspace co-founder Mike Robb and led by associate director Lou Kelly, who will report to QNTMPAY founder Adam Pearsall.

“We believe nothing should ever stop you doing that thing you love – Boldspace immediately demonstrated it got this and how it could support us in getting through to McLaren’s global audience of 208 million fans. It shares our desire to do things differently and challenge a tired, outdated sector, and we’re excited to work with it to grow the QNTMPAY brand in the coming years,” Pearsall.

Robb added: “I’ve worked with a number of challenger brands over the years – but where Revolut was a challenger to Barclays, QNTMPAY wants to be the challenger to Revolut, and that is an incredibly exciting place to be. But to deliver that you not only need a great product, you need the blend of data, creativity and operational delivery to tell a story that really resonates, and we will go to work with QNTMPAY every day to make that happen.”

This win follows a successful first year for Boldspace, which now has eight clients in the fintech space among more than 20 clients across technology, healthcare, ecommerce, travel and energy. These include Silverstone, Exizent and the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation.

Boldspace has grown its team to 14 full-time employees and an advisory panel of eight. The agency forecasts that it will triple its fee income in its second year to well over £1m.