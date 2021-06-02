Cision launches Brandwatch-embedded app as it closes acquisition

Communications technology company Cision is closing on its acquisition of digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch.

The deal will give Cision users access to the tool’s AI-powered social listening, which draws from more than 100 million data sources. Cision will combine Brandwatch’s capabilities with Cision-owned Falcon.io, another social media management tool.

Cision is also launching a Brandwatch-embedded app, which is available as part of the Falcon.io social media marketing suite, as well as within the Cision Communications Cloud. Brandwatch’s complete social data and analytics will be available in the app, alongside the traditional media that Cision monitors. The app will eventually include Brandwatch’s AI Search, as well.

With this acquisition, PR pros and marketers will gain deeper insights about digital conversations of interest. Brandwatch uses AI to detect peaks and emerging trends, with content processed with insights within a minute of being collected.

In addition to the social media capabilities of Brandwatch and Falcon.io, press release distribution platform PR Newswire is also a part of Cision’s offerings.

