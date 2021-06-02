Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek's month-long Pride in PR list is honoring Cathy Renna today. Renna is managing partner at Targetcue and a long-time LGBTQ PR crisis and strategic communications pro who acts as communications director of the LGBTQ Task Force and runs PR for NYC Pride. She's also worked at GLAAD and Fenton Communications.

New neighbors in NYC. Global communications shop Bladonmore has opened an office in New York and promoted Richard Carpenter to CEO. The firm works with large-cap clients in the U.K., Europe, the U.S. and the Persian Gulf, and its client list includes Airbus, Pernod Ricard and Citibank.

A 21st century corporate crisis. Brazil-based JBS, the world's largest meat processing company, said it expects the "vast majority" of its plants to be operating today after production was interrupted by a ransomware attack. The Memorial Day weekend cyberattack sent buyers scrambling for other sources of meat.

Even after one postponement, a doubtful Japanese public and the threat of COVID-19, brands are betting on the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to Quartz. However they are padding their crisis playbooks for a list of new potential COVID-19-related scenarios, according to agency pros at BCW Sports, Ketchum and other firms.

Securities regulators have informed Tesla that CEO Elon Musk's tweeting violated a court order that requires preapproval of his messages by company lawyers. Both Tesla and Musk paid $20 million settlements in 2018 after an enforcement action alleged he had committed fraud by tweeting about a potential takeover of his company, and Tesla agreed to have lawyers oversee Musk's social media activity, according to The Wall Street Journal.